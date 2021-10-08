Ryan Gosling is looking back on the Father’s Day gift he received from Eva Mendes after the couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda.

The actor was honoured during a Beverly Hills bash which celebrated his new role as Tag Heuer’s global spokesperson.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey was among the celebrity guests who attended the star-studded event on Thursday night.

“For my first Father’s Day, Eva gave me a watch,” recalled Gosling, while discussing his affinity for timepieces with GQ. “The brand doesn’t matter…the symbol was what mattered. It meant, you’re on the clock now.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Photo:Sonia Recchia/Getty Images — Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

The “Drive” star revealed that his first ever watch was a Casio with Hulk Hogan on it.

Meanwhile, in his upcoming Netflix film, “The Gray Man”, all of the characters wear Tag Heuer watches.

Gosling also discussed the challenges that his family faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” added Gosling, who also shares daughter Amada, 5, with Mendes.

“So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”