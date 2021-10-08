Geoffrey Paschel is facing up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his fiancée.

Paschel appeared in season 4 of “Before the 90 Days”, which documented his relationship with then girlfriend, Varya Malina.

“Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times,” the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

“She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbour’s house after Paschel fell asleep. Officers noted a large, raised bruise on the victim’s forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion.”

The statement added, “At trial, Paschel testified that the victim’s bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury discredited his testimony and found him

guilty-as-charged.”

Paschel’s previous convictions include two federal drug trafficking charges.

The reality TV star is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 3.