The Battle Rounds begin next week on “The Voice”, and a sneak peek has been unveiled ahead of Monday’s episode.

In the clip, two acts from Kelly Clarkson’s stable take to the stage, with Kinsey Rose and sibling vocal trio Girl Named Tom going head to head on Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road”.

As Eagles fans know, the song begins with soaring a cappella harmonies, which the artists beautifully nailed.

Then, when the band kicked in, the Battle Round cover leaned heavily into the song’s country roots, with Rose demonstrating serious vocal chops as she traded solos with Girl Called Tom’s Bekah before her brothers, Josh and Caleb join in for a performance that has Clarkson on her feet, clapping along and hooting,

Blake Shelton was the first coach to offer his evaluation, singling out Rose’s voice for having “so much character,” and telling her she “looked like Hank Williams Sr. out there.” Then, he complimented Bekah as well. “Your voice is so freakin’ powerful,” he said.

Ariana Grande was next, who began by complimenting Clarkson. “Kelly, you arranged the hell out of this,” she said, but Clarkson corrected her. “They arranged that version,” she insisted. Grande admitted, “If I had to lean, I would lean lightly in the direction Girl Named Tom.”

“That was so inspiring and beautiful,” offered John Legend of the performance. “This is the kind of thing people pay lots of money to experience. Musically I feel a little more connected with Girl Named Tom, but I would say Kinsey, to me, sounded like the best soloist. Her tone is just so crisp and it’s very compelling.”

Clarkson has a difficult choice between two obviously talented artists, and fans will find out who she picks in Monday’s edition of “The Voice”.