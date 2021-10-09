The Droughtlander will be over soon — and judging by a new trailer for the upcoming sixth season of “Outlander”, it will have been worth the wait.

On Saturday’s presentation at New York Comic Con, the first trailer for the new “Outlander” season made its debut.

It’s starting,” says Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) as the settlers in the colonies begin to take up arms against the British, with the Revolutionary War promising to loom large in the new season. “It’s almost here.”

Starz

During the panel, reportes SyFy, Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and members of the cast discussed the arrival of the Christie family to the New World, some of whom have an unpleasant history with Jamie (Sam Heughan).

“They initially are integrated into the new community, but very soon we start to see the history between Tom and Jamie,” Heughan explained. “It starts to decay what Claire and Jamie have built.”

Fans are “gonna love them, and you’re gonna hate them,” Heughan said of the Christies.

No premiere date has yet been set for the new season of “Outlander”, which will premiere at early next year.