The long-awaited third season of “Succession” is almost here, and ahead of the season premiere the cast of the Emmy-winning HBO hit paid a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Friday night.

In one segment, “Succession” stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, NIcolaus Braun, Alan Ruck take fan questions posed via social media, offering some unique insight.

Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, was asked which of his character’s four children Logan loves the most.

“That’s a very hard question to answer,” Cox admitted, and after much deliberation proclaimed, “If he does love somebody, it has to be Shiv,” pointing to Snook’s character.

This was followed by a question asking each actor, if they could play another character on the show, who would they want to play, which resulted in some interesting choices.

In addition, Colbert asked the “Succession” cast about the show’s hilariously profane dialogue, with Culkin singled out for his ability to improv even filthier epithets than the writers cooked up.

“He’s an artesian well… of crap,” quipped Ruck of Culkin.

In another segment, Culkin and Smith-Cameron discuss the twisted, psychosexual relationship between their characters, Roman Roy and Gerri Kellman.

Finally, Colbert put the “Succession” stars on the spot when he tasked each of them with summing up the third season in a single word.

The third season of “Succession” debuts on Sunday, Oct. 17.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.