“Life is just a blink. It is one heartbeat in the entire lifespan of the universe.”

Those words, uttered by Sonequa Martin-Green’s Captain Michael Burnham, open a new trailer for the upcoming season of “Star Trek: Discovery”, unveiled Saturday at New York Comic Con.

“Today we seek to face a threat like none our galaxy has faced before,” she tells the Discovery crew as they face a mysterious anomaly.

“We cannot let fear define us in this moment,” adds Martin-Green in the action-packed clip for the fourth season of the Paramount+ series. “The future remains uncertain, but the captain in me knows anything is possible.”

Brendan Meadows/ViacomCBS ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The trailer also offers glimpses of David Cronenberg’s time-traveling scientist Kovich and Tig Notaro as engineer Jett Reno.

The new season of “Star Trek: Discovery” blasts off on Nov. 18.