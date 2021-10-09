Count Adele among the #FreeBritney army!

During her very first Instagram Live on Saturday, Adele was asked by one of her fans who tuned in whether she supports the #FreeBritney movement.

RELATED: Adele Announces New Song ‘Easy On Me’

“Of course I support #FreeBritney,” the songstress, 33, said in her live video broadcasting from LA. “I love Britney. I met her a couple of times.”

She added, “I absolutely adore her. [I’m] really happy for her.”

The fan who asked the question quickly posted video of the moment on Twitter. “I asked about it and she replied IMMEDIATELY [to] the Britney question,” he tweeted.

Adele just answered my question about Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hFGCO2oAXs — . (@vibeney) October 9, 2021

Adele started her Instagram Live by telling fans she had an hour of free time before starting an interview and decided she would jump on Instagram.

RELATED: Adele Reveals Conversation She Had With Beyoncé After 2017 Grammys: ‘Beyoncé Definitely Should Have Won’

The singer, whose upcoming album 30 is hotly anticipated by fans, answered a wide range of other questions. Her favourite album of 2021? Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.” Is she a fan of Marvel? “Not my vibe.” What is she watching right? “Lots of Ted Lasso.” What other artists does she love (besides the obvious, Beyonce)? Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Lana del Rey.