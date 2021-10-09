Daniel Craig is sharing his financial support with a charity founded by three fathers whose daughters took their own lives.

As The Guardian reports, Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen — collectively known as Three Men Walking — will embark on a 300-mile walk in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily in order to raise money for Papyrus, a British charity organization devoted to suicide prevention.

In support of their efforts, the “No Time to Die” star made a donation of £10,000 (approximately $17,000 in Canadian currency).

“We found out about it yesterday morning, as Mike and Tim were travelling up to Cumbria — we were WhatsApping each other in a state of surprise,” Airey told the Guardian.

“By the time they’d arrived, we’d got a note saying Daniel Craig was happy to have his name attached to it, which was just fantastic — it’s a very generous donation, but to actually have the person who’s the single most famous actor in the world at the moment being happy to help was just brilliant,” he added.

As Airey pointed out, Craig’s support has made a huge difference in the dads’ efforts to get out their message.

“The critical thing is to get people talking about suicide prevention and introducing them to Papyrus, because they are an organization that can help young people equip themselves to deal with the darkest times in our lives. And so by more people knowing about Papyrus, we will save lives,” he explained.

“Three Dads Walking is not a club I want to belong to, but along with Andy and Tim it gives us, as fathers, an opportunity to fight back and maybe make a difference,” Palmer said in a statement shared by Papyrus.