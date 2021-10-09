Adele is keeping her fans on edge waiting for the release of her new single, “Easy On Me.”

The singer, 33, played almost a full minute of the song, which she just announced on Tuesday, during her first-ever Instagram Live on Saturday.

“There ain’t no good in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” she sings on the track. “And there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning.”

Pausing the song, Adele said, “That’s it. That’s all I’m going to play.”

The song drops on October 15.

As for the release date of her new album, 30, on which “Easy On Me” features, she’s keeping that under wraps. “It’s dropping soon, don’t you worry,” she told a commenter who asked about the timeline.

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Adele also confirmed that the album is inspired by her divorce from Simon Konecki. “What’s my next album going to be based on?” she said, reading one of the questions put to her on Live. “Divorce, babe. Divorce!”

The album will not, however, feature a collaboration between Adele and the ‘artist of her life’, Beyoncé.

“I’m not making a song with Beyoncé. I don’t know why so many of you are asking that,” she said during the nearly 45 minute long Instagram Live.

“But obviously I love her.”