The Doctor is in!

That’s the message coming through loud and clear from a new teaser for “Doctor Who”, offering fans a first (albeit brief) look at the upcoming 13th season, marking the end of Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the Doctor.

“Can you hear me?” Whittaker’s Doctor says in the teaser, via a video transmission she’s sending out.

“Listen carefully, we don’t have much time,” she continues.

“The Flux is coming. It’s bringing with it Soltarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravages, and enemies from across the universe,” she warns. “This is the fight of our lives.”

According to a BBC press release earlier this year, the first episode in the six-episode season will arrive on Oct. 31, with the season to be titled “Doctor Who: Flux”. In addition, three feature-length specials are planned for 2022, before the Doctor regenerates into a new incarnation.

Following those specials, showrunner Chris Chibnall will be departing, with original “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies returning to the fold.

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” said Chibnall in a statement. “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor — so I’m not going to!”

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” added Whittaker. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

She added: “I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”