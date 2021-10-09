Click to share this via email

Jared Leto got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time while on a trip to Rome.

The “House of Gucci” actor, 49, posted photos and videos on his Instagram Story on Saturday showing police clash with civilians at a protest in the Eternal City about COVID-19 vaccine documentation.

“Got caught in a protest in Italy,” Leto wrote over a photo of police speaking to protestors.

“From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates / green pass,” he added.

Startlingly, Leto added that he “got teargassed” at the protest shortly before he “called it a night.”

A Green Pass is a type of certification in Italy that proves a person has either received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, or has tested negative for the disease within the last 48 hours.

The Italian government has mandated that all workers, both those working in the private and public spheres, must have a Green Pass to return to their workplaces starting October 15. Those who don’t comply face fines.

Thousands took part in the anti-Green Pass protest, according to The AP.

Al Jazeera confirmed that protestors clashed with police, noting that many raised clenched fists or waived Italian flags, shouting “Freedom!” and holding banners that read “Get your hands off [our] work.”