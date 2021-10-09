Madonna’s rebel heart is as strong as ever.

The singer, 63, turned an intimate nightclub performance into a processional sing-along through the streets of Harlem early Saturday morning.

As Variety and Billboard report, Madonna’s evening began with a set in the basement of New York restaurant Red Rooster held as a celebration of her “Madame X” concert film premiering on Paramount+.

“‘Madame X’ is born,” Madge told the packed room. “But the fact, is she’s always been here pushing you, inspiring you.”

She then performed a selection of classics and newer tracks while daughter Lourdes Leon, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Aquaria, “Pose” star Dyllon Burnside and many others in New York’s glitterati looked on.

When the singer dropped to her knees and a gospel choir appeared on stage, it was clear to the audience that the singer’s iconic track “Like A Prayer” was about to be performed. But what caught everyone off guard was Madonna inviting everyone to take the performance to the streets.

With a megaphone in hand and a New Orleans jazz band accompanying her and the crowd, New York caught an unprecedented rendition of the hit song.