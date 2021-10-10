Live from New York, it’s Kim Kardashian! The 40-year-old reality star took the stage at 30 Rock as she made her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” and opened the show with a monologue that poked fun at herself, her famous family, and, of course, Kanye West.

Wearing head-to-toe pink, Kim addressed current real-life situations including her divorce from West. She went on to joke that she’s the inspiration behind her sister’s apparent plastic surgery and even touched on her late father’s friendship with O.J. Simpson.

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

While some weren’t sure what to expect from Kim’s debut, Twitter users went wild over her jokes.

This Kim kardashian SNL wild !!!! — Allyson Wilcox (@allysonDBLU) October 10, 2021

SNL writers have been waiting 47 years for a host like Kim Kardashian-West. #SNL pic.twitter.com/Y2aVZdx1Wq — Ben Siegel (@funjamin) October 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian was

The Bachelorette

Princess Jasmine

Aidy Bryant

Lottery Announcer

A sleepy clubgoer

A Judge What a woman! She is having a great night#SNL — Jamie Ann Morgan (@jamiemorgan5984) October 10, 2021

SNL… y’all did a good job on picking your host! KIM KARDASHIAN WEST is IT !! Yes ma’am! 💕 — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) October 10, 2021

Ahead of Kim’s big night, a source told ET she was turning to ex Kanye West for support as she geared up to tackle her hosting duties.

“Kim and Kanye are in a great place and they always bounce ideas off of each other and look to each other for advice and guidance, and this gig is no exception,” ET’s source explained of the pair who have remained friendly since the reality star filed for divorce in February.

The source added that Kim was “incredibly excited” for the chance to host the show and was “looking forward to poking fun at herself and showing that side of herself with the world.”

“She is so smart and such a professional. She really wants to do the best job possible and ‘wow’ everyone and make them laugh,” the source shared. “Kim is extremely funny and all her close friends and family know that.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

