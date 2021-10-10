Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton have tied the knot.

On Sunday, the newlyweds took to their respective social media platforms share a photo from the ceremony.

“Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️‍🔥💕,” wrote Ricci in the caption for the photo she shared on Instagram.

Hampton shared the same photo on his Instagram, with the hairstylist confirming in the caption that the two were #justmarried.

Ricci followed up by sharing another photo from the ceremony, writing, “Also Mr. and Mrs. 💒♥️💒♥️💒.”

Back in August, Ricci announced that she and Hampton were expecting a baby, posting a screenshot from her ultrasound on Instagram.

RELATED: Christina Ricci Pregnant With Baby Number Two: ‘Life Keeps Getting Better’

“Life keeps getting better,” wrote Ricci in the caption.