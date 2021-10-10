“Pawn Stars” star Chumlee is looking a whole lot different these days after shedding more than 150 pounds.

On Tuesday, he took to Facebook to share some dramatic before-and-after photos chronicling his weight loss, the result of gastric sleeve surgery.

As the Daily Mail reported, Chumlee (whose real name is Austin Lee Russell) had once weighed as much as 350 pounds, and decided to undergo the surgery after years of yo-yo dieting that saw his weight fluctuate by as much as 100 pounds.

“He’s committed to maintaining his weight by eating clean, healthy food and getting his sweat on,” a source told TMZ of the reality star’s weight-loss journey. “He said it’s also important to have a support structure around you.”

That commitment has certainly paid off, judging by a photo he shared on Oct. 1 of his slimmed-down self posing with a pal.