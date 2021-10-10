Click to share this via email

Halsey returned to “Saturday Night Live” for the Oct. 9 edition, marking their fourth appearance as musical guest.

For the first of two performances, Halsey sang “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” from her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Halsey returned for to the stage to perform Darling, accompanied by a surprise special guest: Lindsey Buckingham, with the former Fleetwood Mac member accompanying her on acoustic guitar.

In addition to her musical contributions, Halsey also made a special cameo appearance in the a sketch in which host Kim Kardashian played her own sister, Kourtney, as a TV judge in “The People’s Kourt”.

Kim-as-Kourtney presides over a TV courtroom, in which her mom Kris Jenner (appearing as herself) sues daughters Kylie (“SNL” cast member Melissa Villaseñor) and Kendall Jenner (Halsey).

“I’m suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama,” Kris tells judge Kourtney. “She won’t cause any drama and it’s damaging our brand.”

“I’m a Jenner, not a Kardashian!” Halsey-as-Kendall replies.

“And that’s something you need to work on, honey!” Kris fires back.

Ahead of the live broadcast, new mom Halsey took to Twitter to joke that she’s been “very busy playing with my baby’s chubby legs and tater tot feet might skip SNL idk,” which was met with a response from the show.

😳 please no!!! — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 9, 2021

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.