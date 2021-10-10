Click to share this via email

Tom Cruise enjoyed a little baseball in San Francisco on Saturday.

Cruise was on hand for Game 2 of the National League Division Series, with the San Francisco Giants hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers as Oracle Park.

In video shared on Twitter, Cruise — sitting next to son Connor — is seen sitting in the stands, waving to fans.

Tom Cruise is in attendance at @SFGiants game tonight. It is Fleet Week in San Francisco #ResilientSF #Postseason pic.twitter.com/uRGX98xv6X — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 10, 2021

Cruise wasn’t the only celebrity on hand, and at one point he was seen posing for photos with “Lethal Weapon” star Danny Glover.

Tom Cruise and Danny Glover at Oracle Park! pic.twitter.com/GAqXHU1Cxz — FC Barcelona (@2Buddy) October 10, 2021

Check out more social media posts featuring Cruise at the game.

Tom Cruise is at the dodgers v giants game for some reason. pic.twitter.com/dNY2fBBfrD — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 10, 2021

Tom Cruise is the best celeb at a SF Giants game since E-40 pic.twitter.com/qQgnrdvTVM — LONG LIVE THE NEWSFLESH (@afuckingmohawk) October 10, 2021

https://t.co/5gRO3xbvVO Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but Saturday night he was just a fan at a baseball game. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 10, 2021