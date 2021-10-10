Tom Cruise enjoyed a little baseball in San Francisco on Saturday.

Cruise was on hand for Game 2 of the National League Division Series, with the San Francisco Giants hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers as Oracle Park.

RELATED: Exclusive: Graham Norton Explains Why He Owes Tom Cruise A Debt Of Gratitude

In video shared on Twitter, Cruise — sitting next to son Connor — is seen sitting in the stands, waving to fans.

Cruise wasn’t the only celebrity on hand, and at one point he was seen posing for photos with “Lethal Weapon” star Danny Glover.

Check out more social media posts featuring Cruise at the game.

 