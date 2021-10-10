Jameela Jamil has production credits on the latest album from boyfriend James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart, for her work on the singles “Say What You Will” and “Famous Last Words.”

However, there were some on social media who questioned Jamil’s cred as a music producer, and she fired back on Twitter.

“A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing,” she added.

She followed up in a message she posted on Instagram.

“James had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so Preemptively sick of the internet,” Jamil wrote. “An additional hilarious side to this misogyny is that they only don’t believe in my musical input when they love the songs.”

She added: “I hope you’re taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now. I hope you know that if you’re not being believed over your achievements… that it’s not a reflection of you… it’s a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can’t fathom that you could be impressive.”

Jamil received plenty of support for her message, with positive responses from The Roots’ Questlove, singers Lauren Jauregui and Natasha Bedingfield, and comedian Chelsea Handler.