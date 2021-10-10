Prince William is bringing some major star power to the fight against the environmental challenges facing the world today.

The royal and father of three, 39, just announced which celebrities will be partaking in the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards on October 17. The Awards, created by William, will honour five change-makers who are helping to repair the planet over the next ten years.

Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary will host the event which will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Yemi Alade, KSI, Shawn Mendes, and Coldplay.

Fun behind the scenes with with Dermot O’Leary and Clara Amfo, hosts of the first-ever @EarthshotPrize Awards! Tune in for #EarthshotLondon2021 on 17th October on @BBCOne 🇬🇧 and https://t.co/5TJdQQdBl6 🌏 pic.twitter.com/GveecqgKjz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2021

We’re thrilled to announce that @radioleary & Clara Amfo will be hosting the first-ever #EarthshotPrize Awards 2021 on 17th October at the stunning Alexandra Palace in London! 💫 8pm BST on @BBCOne in the UK and streaming globally at https://t.co/lWI4cKMurz #EarthshotLondon2021 — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) October 10, 2021

A star-studded lineup of presenters will also take the stage at the Alexandra Palace in London to hand out the honours, including Kate Middleton, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo, Mo Salah and, of course, none other than famed environmentalist Sir David Attenborough.

The five winners of the Earthshot Prize will each be awarded £1 million to help support and scale their innovations that have the potential to repair our planet.

The Awards will take place every year from 2021 until 2030 and will reward solutions to five Earthshot goals: to protect and restore nature, revive our oceans, to clean our air, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

In anticipation of the event, Prince William joined hosts Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary for a cheeky video posted on Twitter on Sunday. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and globally on Discovery’s Facebook page.

Look who dropped in for tea 👀☕ Join Clara Amfo and @radioleary as they host the first-ever #EarthshotPrize Awards. Streaming at 8pm BST Sunday 17th October on @BBCiPlayer, @BBCOne and @discovery https://t.co/lWI4cKuT2Z #EarthshotLondon2021 pic.twitter.com/TClbWOEWti — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) October 10, 2021

The Earthshot Prize also has a bevy of celebrities on its it Prize Council that decides the award winners, including Sir David, singer Shakira and actress Cate Blanchett.

“The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are. The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes, and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time,” The Royal Foundation CEO Jason Knauf said of the honour in a statement.

“This will be an award show unlike any you’ve seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade.”

Prince William has also produced a limited series about the award contest with the help of Sir David, titled, “The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet.” The show launched on discovery+ globally and on BBC One in the UK on October 3 and will premiere on the Discovery channel in the U.S. on October 16.

According to a press release, the series “showcases the five Earthshot challenges facing the planet as well as highlighting the work of the remarkable 15 Prize Finalists and their groundbreaking solutions to our greatest environmental challenges. It looks past the problems we face and onto the solutions spotlighting what we have to do to save our planet.”