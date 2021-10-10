George Clooney continues to maintain he has no interest in running for political office, and explained why in a new interview with BBC’s Andre Marr, promoting his latest movie “The Tender Bar”.

While Clooney remains politically active, he was asked if he would ever become a candidate himself.

“No, because I actually would like to have a nice life,” he said.

“I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years. If we have our health, which we do… and I’m 60 and I can still play basketball and do the things I love,” he continued.

“But in 20 years I will be 80 and that’s a real number,” he added. “Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Clooney also shared his personal experiences with ex-President Donald Trump, before the “Celebrity Apprentice” host entered politics and was a fixture at star-studded celebrity events.

“It’s so funny because he was just this knucklehead,” said Clooney of Trump. “I knew him before he was a president, he was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d come over and go, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”

Clooney also pointed out that the people who voted for Trump are the kind of folks he would never want to be associated with.

“The idea that there’s this whole group of people that they think he’s the champion of, which he certainly can’t stand in real life,” Clooney added.

Clooney’s remarks come shortly after the six-minute mark in the video above.