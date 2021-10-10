The world is getting its first look at Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka.

The actor, 25, is set to star as the iconic character in the upcoming film, “Wonka”, the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1964 book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet To Play Willy Wonka In New Origin Story Film

Chalamet posted two photos on Instagram of him as the famed Chocolatier on Sunday. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫,” he captioned his post, referencing one of Gene Wilder’s lines from his portrayal of Wonka in the 1971 movie, “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory.”

@tchalamet / Instagram — @tchalamet / Instagram

“Paddington” and “Paddington 2” director Paul King helms “Wonka”, the third movie version of Dahl’s book. Wilder starred in the original 1971 film and Johnny Depp took on the role in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation.

RELATED: Denis Villeneuve Had ‘Tears In My Eyes’ Watching Timothée Chalamet’s Performance In ‘Dune’

Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman also star.