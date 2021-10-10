Authorities in London have closed their investigation into allegations that Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein committed sex crimes.

In a statement issued late Sunday, The Metropolitan Police Service said they will be taking no further action with regards to crimes allegedly committed by the Prince or Epstein.

Though the statement does not mention Prince Andrew by name, it makes an opaque reference to a lawsuit recently filed against the royal in New York by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Epstein trafficked her to London for the prince to have sex with her when she was just 17.

“As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action,” the statement read. “This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The release added, “The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

The Met also seems to have investigated claims made in June of 2021 that an earlier investigation into Prince Andrew’s alleged crimes was dropped because of his royal status.

“We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021,” The Met’s statement read. “This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

The most recent investigation into Andrew’s alleged wrongdoings was announced by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in August. “No one is above the law,” she stated at the time.

The Met says that the primary reason it originally decided to drop its inquiry into Andrew and Epstein was because “it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK.” That decision was again reviewed after Epstein’s death in 2019 but no change was made.

Prince Andrew has “absolutely and categorically” denied Giuffre’s allegations. Buckingham Palace has labeled her claims, “false and without foundation.”

