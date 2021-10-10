Authorities in London have closed their investigation into allegations that Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein committed sex crimes.
In a statement issued late Sunday, The Metropolitan Police Service said they will be taking no further action with regards to crimes allegedly committed by the Prince or Epstein.
Though the statement does not mention Prince Andrew by name, it makes an opaque reference to a lawsuit recently filed against the royal in New York by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Epstein trafficked her to London for the prince to have sex with her when she was just 17.
“As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action,” the statement read. “This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”
The release added, “The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.”
The Met also seems to have investigated claims made in June of 2021 that an earlier investigation into Prince Andrew’s alleged crimes was dropped because of his royal status.
“We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021,” The Met’s statement read. “This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”
The most recent investigation into Andrew’s alleged wrongdoings was announced by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in August. “No one is above the law,” she stated at the time.
The Met says that the primary reason it originally decided to drop its inquiry into Andrew and Epstein was because “it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK.” That decision was again reviewed after Epstein’s death in 2019 but no change was made.
Prince Andrew has “absolutely and categorically” denied Giuffre’s allegations. Buckingham Palace has labeled her claims, “false and without foundation.”
You can read the Met’s full statement, below:
In January 2015 the MPS was contacted by a third-party following media reports concerning Jeffery Epstein. The MPS reviewed and considered the information provided.
In May 2015, the MPS was contacted by representatives of a person who made allegations of non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation against a US national, Jeffrey Epstein, and a British woman relating to events outside of the UK and an allegation of trafficking to central London in March 2001.
Officers assessed the available evidence, interviewed the complainant and obtained early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.
Following the legal advice, it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK.
Officers therefore concluded that the MPS was not the appropriate authority to conduct enquiries in these circumstances and, in November 2016, a decision was made that this matter would not proceed to a full criminal investigation.
That decision was reviewed following the death of Jeffrey Epstein in August 2019. In November 2019 the MPS confirmed that it would remain unchanged.
In December 2019 the MPS was contacted by representatives of another person regarding allegations of sexual assault against Jeffrey Epstein. Officers spoke to this person in February 2020 and recorded their allegations. However, the person did not make a formal statement or wish officers to pursue the allegations. No investigation was commenced.