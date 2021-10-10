Taylor Swift just got some news that will leave her feeling more than perfectly fine.

The singer-songwriter’s album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has returned to the top of the Billboard 200.

A re-record of the original Fearless album from 2008, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) jumped to No. 1 from the No. 157 spot for the week ending October 7, according to Billboard. This is the second nonconsecutive week the album has been No. 1.

The huge surge is no doubt fueled by the October 1 limited release of signed Fearless (Taylor’s Version) CDs that were available only on Swift’s online store combined with the release of the album’s vinyl LP.

Swift, who personally signed every CD sold, recently tweeted that she “may never write the same again” as the experience left her hand “frozen in the permanent shape of a claw.”

It’s true, I signed them all and it’s also true that I may never write the same again, as my hand is now frozen in the permanent shape of a claw. All for you 😘 https://t.co/mnSkHyNCy6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 20, 2021

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released back in April and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart for the week ending April 24.

Also breaking the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week: Meek Mill’s album Expensive Pain debuted at number 3, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s second joint album, Love for Sale, showed up at No. 8.