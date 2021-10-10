Adam DeVine finally got to say “I do!”

After a delayed wedding due to COVID-19, the “Workaholics” star, 37, married his longtime girlfriend, actress Chloe Bridges, 29, in a small ceremony in Cab San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday.

A rep for DeVine confirmed the news to E! and Page Six.

RELATED: Adam DeVine Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Bridges

DeVine’s “Workaholics” co-star, Erik Griffin, celebrated the couple’s nuptials on Instagram.

“Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market!” Griffin captioned a photo of him, DeVine, and fellow “Workaholics” alums Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. “Such an awesome wedding!” Griffin added.

The groom was dressed casually in a black tee shirt, black slacks and white Vans sneakers.

DeVine and Bridges first met back in 2015 on the set of their movie “The Final Girls.” They got engaged in 2019.

RELATED: Disney Unveils Spellbinding Trailer For ‘Magic Camp’ Starring Adam DeVine

Bridges recently addressed their COVID-related wedding delays in an Instagram post. “Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid,” Bridges wrote in a caption alongside a photo dump of wedding dresses she ultimately didn’t choose.

In January, Bridges shared that she and DeVine had locked down a wedding venue back in October of 2020 but the venue ended up cancelling all their events for 2021, sending the couple “back to the drawing board!”

They decided to “start planning something smaller, later, more margarita-full, and (God willing) post-vaccine/safe/covid-free” in Mexico, and it looks like that worked out just as they planned!

Congrats to the happy couple!