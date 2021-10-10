Drake accepts Artist of the Decade with son Adonis on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Drake’s baby boy is growing up!

The rapper, 34, celebrated his son Adonis’ 4th birthday in two new posts uploaded to Instagram on Sunday.

“💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID,” Drake captioned a photo of him and Adonis smiling for the camera. Not coincidentally, More Life is the name of Drake’s 2017 mixtape.

The proud father appears to have thrown his only child a race-car themed birthday party. In the pic, a sign behind the pair reads, “Adonis Races Into 4.” Also spotted: a race-car birthday cake flanked by red, white, black, blue, and checkered balloons.

Drake’s second Instagram shows a photo booth-style black and white pic of him holding Adonis, who grips a toy car in one hand while extending the other in a Superman pose.

“Happy 4th Birthday Adonis,” Drake wrote in a banner added over the photo. He captioned the post only with an emoji of a running man (🏃🏼).

Drake shares Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux, 32, a prominent French artist. Drake and Brussaux never dated exclusively and reportedly only met twice before Brussaux became pregnant.

Drake didn’t publicly acknowledge Adonis until his 2018 album, Scorpion. Since then, Drake has featured Adonis on his Instagram more frequently and recently took him to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.