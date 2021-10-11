Joan Collins isn’t going to let herself be censored.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 88-year-old British actress explained that she stays away from social media to avoid getting caught in any debates over social issues.

“I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons,” she said.

Collins is also tired of reading about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, telling the paper, “I think they’ve had enough oxygen in the press.”

In fact, Collins revealed that she greatly prefers the royal couple’s frequent critic, Piers Morgan.

“He’s more interesting than any of them,” she said. “People can’t say what they think, because they’ll get canceled. Dredging up tweets from 15 years ago, about what somebody might have said when they were 14, I think that’s sick.”

The actress also called out modern criticisms of famous former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, explaining that she “hates the way they are disavowing Churchill, who saved us, saved us from the Nazis. I was too young at the time to realize, but they were on our doorstep. If it hadn’t been for Churchill we would all be walking around with swastikas.”

Collins complained to The Daily Mail last week about “cancel culture,” telling the outlet, “You can’t say anything these days without being canceled. What am I allowed to say?”

The former “Dynasty” star is currently promoting her new memoir My Unapologetic Diaries.