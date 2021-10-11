Ariana Grande doesn’t want money to be a barrier to better mental health.

On Sunday, to mark World Mental Health Day, the singer partnered with online therapy provider Better Help, pledging to donate up to $5 million toward free therapy for users.

“I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources,” Grande wrote in Instagram, “and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing.”

Grande previously teamed with Better Help in June to donate $1 million in free therapy for people who can’t afford it.

We are donating to help continue the further development of behavioral health care that was not previously available for adolescents. Text maroon5 to 44-321 to help support this cause as well. — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 10, 2021

Maroon 5 also marked World Mental Health Day by showing their support for a number of organizations, including YourMomCares, which was founded Adam Levine’s mother Patsy Noah, along with Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein’s mom Sharon Feldstein and Alicia Keys’ mom Terria Joseph.