Kim Kardashian could have a future as a pop star. Sort of.
Over the weekend, an unaired sketch from Global’s “Saturday Night Live” was shared online, featuring the reality star as a member of an unknown pop group called Glitter Revolution.
In the sketch, the pop trio comprised of Kardashian, Andy Bryant and Bowen Yang attempt to pitch Costco on an advertising contract.
Walking into the office wearing bright pink outfits, Kardashian says, “Hey, all you corporate freaks!”
Yang adds, “Are you ready to have your khakis explode from the back?”
The trio then perform a serious of songs promoting the Costco brand and products, as well as one in which they drag the company’s rivals.
“Every other store found dead in a ditch,” Kardashian and her bandmates sing.
