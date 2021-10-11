Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian could have a future as a pop star. Sort of.

Over the weekend, an unaired sketch from Global’s “Saturday Night Live” was shared online, featuring the reality star as a member of an unknown pop group called Glitter Revolution.

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete Davidson In ‘Aladdin’ Sketch & Twitter Reacts

In the sketch, the pop trio comprised of Kardashian, Andy Bryant and Bowen Yang attempt to pitch Costco on an advertising contract.

Every other store found dead in a ditch!!! pic.twitter.com/c2ch2RDfOJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Walking into the office wearing bright pink outfits, Kardashian says, “Hey, all you corporate freaks!”

Yang adds, “Are you ready to have your khakis explode from the back?”

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian Makes Hosting Debut With Hilarious Jabs At Her Sisters, Kanye West And O.J. Simpson

The trio then perform a serious of songs promoting the Costco brand and products, as well as one in which they drag the company’s rivals.

“Every other store found dead in a ditch,” Kardashian and her bandmates sing.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.