Timothée Chalamet isn’t wading into the controversy surrounding a one-time co-star.

In a new interview with Time, the “Dune” star was asked about the rape allegation against his “Call Me By Your Name” co-star Armie Hammer.

The actor has been accused by a woman identified as Effie, who came forward in March to allege that Hammer “violently raped” during an encounter in April 2017. Hammer has denied the allegation.

“I totally get why you’re asking that,” Chalamet told Time, “but it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”

Following the rape allegation, Hammer dropped out of the upcoming action comedy “Shotgun Wedding”, starring Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the actor said in a statement at the time. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

He also dropped out of the upcoming series “The Offer”, about the making of “The Godfather”.