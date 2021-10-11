Superman is revealing his truth.

DC Comics has revealed that in the new issue of the comic Superman: Son of Kal-El, the current Superman, Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent, comes out as bisexual.

In the issue Jon falls in love with his college friend Jay Nakamura, now a reporter.

DC Comics just confirmed Jon Kent is bisexual! "Jon Kent Finds His Identity in Superman: Son of Kal-El #5" pic.twitter.com/DOrrxaexyp — Liam McGuire (@LiamRMcGuire) October 11, 2021

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” writer Tom Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee added, “We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms. We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on ‘Superman & Lois’. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

Elsewhere in the DC Comics universe, the latest version of Robin, Tim Drake, also recently came out as bisexual in an issue of Batman: Urban Legends.