Elaine Welteroth sharing some exciting news.

In a sweet announcement on Instagram, the former host of Global’s “The Talk”, 34, revealed she and her husband Jonathan Singletary are pregnant.

“Real-life evidence of life,” Welteroth said in a video message posted Monday. “I’m freaking out right now. This baby looks exactly like Jonathan.”

Singletary, a musician, penned and performed the adorable “lullaby” the “Project Runway” judge used for the clip.

“I’m so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community. It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!” the former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief shared with People Magazine. “I’m just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us. I’m already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love.”

The mom-to-be adds, “We always knew — God willing — that one day we would be parents, but no one talks about what it’s like when that one day becomes today. Even with a husband, a house and a career, somehow I still didn’t feel quite ready or adult enough to be somebody’s mom. But there’s nothing that compares to the blessing of the moment you hear that little heartbeat — it changes everything. You just surrender to God’s plan and divine timing.”

Welteroth wed Singletary on May 10, 2020, after a three-year engagement.