Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are happy in love.

Hollywood’s latest power couple is on the new cover of GQ Style, and in the issue, they candidly open up about their relationship.

“She was just like, ‘How are you feeling?’” Kelly recalls of their first conversation. “And I said, ‘I’m lost.’ She said, ‘Well, let’s find you.’ That was the first real conversation we had.”

RELATED: Megan Fox Says Her ‘Soul’ Is ‘So Intertwined’ With Machine Gun Kelly’s

Fox also says that at the time she and Kelly met, she was not actually looking for true love.

“[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that,” he explains. “I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.”

Photo: Daniella Midenge for GQ Style

Asked if he’s ever been in love before now, Kelly says, “No, no, no. It’s, like, because you’ve been around the world and experienced so much shit, you think you know everything. And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realize ‘I don’t know shit yet’. That’s when the adventure starts, right?”

Fox adds, “You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’”

Kelly also says that meeting Fox has helped inspire his most recent music.

“It’s almost like she reconnected a wire in my brain. Creativity won’t stop coming out,” he says. “I couldn’t express myself the right way to her, so I brought her a song. It says everything. It’s the simplest guitar line with the purest form of how one could feel about another person and representing how they love each other.”

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Teases Megan Fox Over Her Lock Screen Photo

Photo: Daniella Midenge for GQ Style

Talking about his traumas, Kelly adds, “She’s helped me realize that you can’t bury trauma. No one knows anything about me. They don’t know how deep the rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself.”

Finally, the musician also says that while the couple may be very much in love, it doesn’t mean their relationship is perfect.

“It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other,” he says. “It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.”

See the full feature in the GQ Style Autumn/Winter 2021 issue available on newsstands Thursday 14th October.