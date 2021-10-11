Marie Osmond is opening up.

In a new interview with “TalkShopLive” to promote her upcoming album, Unexpected, the “Donny & Marie” alum spilled on music plans with brother Donny Osmond, getting a facelift and why she left “The Talk” after one season as co-host.

According to Marie, despite her success with Donny, the siblings have no plans to release another duet album.

“The thing is we will always have Donny and Marie,” she explained. “Always, my gosh, are you kidding? But, you know, for a long time, after the Donny and Marie show, that’s when I went on and did my own career and had all my country hits and things like that… And then we came back for a brief period for a talk show and then Vegas. But, at this stage in the game… you can only sing so many times and our music is very different now.”

She added, “Is he still my brother? Yeah, yeah, he’s still my brother. Do I like him? I like him, I actually see him when you’re supposed to see your siblings, like, you know, at holiday events. Not every day. And I’m so proud of my brother. I’m very proud of him. He’s doing great.”

Later, Marie addressed why she stepped away from “The Talk”, admitting she left the series because she doesn’t “like anything to control me.”

When asked if she’d do another talk show, Marie said, “Of course I would do it. You know, it just depends on what it is. One of the things I just talked about you guys, and I don’t know, maybe this is just a philosophy. When I was younger, I used to hate change. Oh my gosh. Anything that stopped or quit or changed made me oh so frustrated and I hated it beyond belief and I don’t like anything to control me.”

She continued, “I like to control my life, probably because things that happened to me as a child and everything else. And so I decided I’m not going to let anything like that make my weather. And so I decided to embrace change and be positive about it. So I have no problems closing doors. If something isn’t working out. If it isn’t, if you’re not surrounded with people that you love and you’re happy and it’s the kind of environment you want to be in, close that door. Don’t be afraid of closing that door because new opportunities will come. You just stay very faithful, which is positive to me. And that’s why I have no problems closing doors and leaving it open for other things.”

Another change Marie isn’t afraid of is getting a facelift.

With her 62nd birthday coming up (Oct. 13), Marie says she’s been thinking about treating herself to a lift.

“I’m going to tell you something,” she said. “Lucille Ball was a hemophiliac. And she showed me how to keep my neck looking good with no surgery. And you braid it, you take your hair, and you pull it, and I’ve been doing that for three years now. And I’m tired of it. So I think I might go get my neck fixed What do you think?! Should I? I want to.”

“I’m thinking about doing it for my birthday. Because everyone goes ‘you look so.’ Guys, c’mon, smoke and mirrors. This is Hollywood,” she continued. “Seriously, people compare themselves and they’re all so secretive about this crap. Hey, when I’m going to do it, I’ll tell you! And I’m thinking about it. So maybe. You know, I’m thinking. I’m getting headaches, I’m tired of this! I can’t wait to hear the comments on that. I am so stinking honest. It’s who I am.”

Unexpected drops Dec. 10.