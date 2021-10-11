Click to share this via email

Alan Jackson returned to the Nashville stage in a big way.

On Friday night, the country star performed his first concert in the city in four years, and in a special moment, he brought his daughter Ali to the stage.

The father and daughter performed his recent song “You’ll Always Be My Baby (Written for Daughters Weddings)”, from the album Where Have You Gone.

“Man, she’s sounding good up here, y’all,” said during the song.

Family photos appeared projected on the screen behind the duo.

Also during the show, Jackson received a plaque celebrating his reaching 5 billion streams on Pandora.

“Five billion streams,” he said. “I wish mama could have heard that. She wouldn’t have known what I was talking about.”