The first look at “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is finally here.

Ahead of its premiere next month, “Real Housewives” fans are getting a taste of the drama between icons Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”, Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” and Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps of “The Real Housewives Of New York City.”

Per Bravo’s official logline, “iconic franchise members from coast-to-coast will unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama.”

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Addresses Rumours Husband Mike Hill Was Behind Her Exit From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Photo: Bravo/Peacock

RELATED: Porsha Williams Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After 9 Seasons

It adds, “Housewife super fans will rejoice: Kyle hosts a dinner party, complete with a psychic at the helm.”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” starts streaming on Nov. 18.

Three of the eight episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by a new episode available each Thursday following.