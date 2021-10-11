Fans now have an idea of what Chris Pratt will be like as Mario.

The actor was recently announced as the voice of the iconic Nintendo character in an upcoming animated film of “Super Mario Bros”.

RELATED: Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy & More Tapped For Star-Studded ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie

On Sunday, Pratt shared a “first look” at the “epic” action in store with a hilarious video on his Instagram account.

The video actually is a fan-made clip from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, with digital effects added to give Pratt a Mario hat, nose and moustache, and making him look like he’s trying to steal a golden star.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Is TV’s Highest-Paid Actor As Big-Budget Streaming Deals Send Star Salaries Skyrocketing

Pratt, whose casting as Mario has received some pushback from fans of the franchise, will co-star in “Super Mario Bros.” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Seth Rogen.