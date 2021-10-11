Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are getting into the Halloween spirit.

In a sneak peek at “Snoop And Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween”, the pals reunite to judge a new food competition special coming to Peacock.

The series will feature three teams of some of the most talented bakers, called the “Scare Squad”, facing off to create over-the-top spooky and edible sweet treats.

For the trailer, Snoop appears in a Bat Dogg costume while Stewart rocks a witchy ensemble.

“The ghouls and freaks are on the prowl. I need sweets and treats to stop my stomach growl,” Snoop says in the new clip. “I haven’t thrown a Halloween party in a minute. I want this to be one for the history books, you understand me? I want dozens and dozens of treats. I want a fortress of fondant. Everything I do has to be big! … Ready to make my Halloween nightmares a reality?”

Stewart adds, “Halloween is one of my favourite holidays. Are you up to it?”

“Snoop And Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” premieres Oct. 21.