Selma Blair is taking things one step at a time.

On Monday, the 49-year-old actress appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about her new documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair”, and she opened up about living with multiple sclerosis.

“At this moment, I’m great,” Blair Robin Roberts. “It is important to say ‘at this very moment’ and I don’t want to be complaining although I — I always say, ‘I have no complaints but do you have a minute?’ It’s like my joyful thing.”

She continued, “I have more gains than losses. And I do have things that can sometimes be embarrassing but this part of it that I do want to show ’cause that’s the part that’s healing, and perfect, and acceptance — the glitches, maybe some of the speech.”

Blair also shared the importance of the big response when she went public with her MS diagnosis.

“What I saw when people came up after an Instagram post or especially your show that I was on — how much it meant,” she said. “And that moved me more than I had been moved by other things that I have achieved in my life or done.”

The actress also talked about going through experimental stem cell treatments and chemo for the first time.

“I kinda got to a critical point and my nervous system and more symptoms and I couldn’t stay awake. I was mortally afraid of chemo my whole life. I’m someone that’s always gone holistic when I can,” she said, adding that after just one round of chemotherapy, she began to improve.

She also said that her brain is now free from forming new lesions.

“I chose this as a marker in my life to want to live, to want to be a person that can show other people with chronic illness, disabilities, an injury they couldn’t get over, a hit,” she said. “I just took a hit. And we take hits. … And that resilience is possible,” Blair said.

Asked if she is considering pursuing acting again at some point, she said, “If the right thing — I’m not looking, but God knows I would never say I wouldn’t dream of being a part of an amazing set one day.”

Finally, Blair added, “We have to take care of ourselves and be patient. And better times come. Maybe not for good. Maybe it’s not a cure. But more than not, better times will come. We’re meant to have joy on this earth. I never felt that before.”