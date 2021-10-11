Tom Bergeron is speaking out following his shocking departure from “Dancing With The Stars”.

The longtime host, 65, joined Bob Saget on his “Here For You” podcast and admitted he didn’t love “DWTS” anymore when it was announced that Tyra Banks would be taking over for the 29th season.

“In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved. So, the end of the season that turned out to be my last season [in 2019], I kind of knew,” he explained. “So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted… It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads.”

“I wasn’t surprised that, that was my last season,” he added. “So there was no blue period. Actually, I think Erin [Andrews] and I had more fun getting fired than anyone.”

While Tom didn’t specify what he and the producers were “butting heads” over, Bergeron previously spoke out against ABC’s decision to book former President Trump‘s White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the show.

At the end of the podcast, Bergeron added, “You know what nobody needs to hear? A whiny millionaire… It’s so self-absorbed. I mean, look. I had great fortune. I mean, I had two network shows running simultaneously for the better part of a decade and a half.”

“DWTS” is currently in its 30th season.