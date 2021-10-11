Halsey is all about honesty.

Following their epic performance on Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live”, the “Without Me” singer, 27, shared a gallery of photos showcasing their postpartum body, addressing the common misconceptions and societal expectations after being told “how good I looked” on stage.

Halsey and their boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed baby Ender Ridley, on July 14.

“I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is a confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about. I did ‘SNL’ two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” they began. “That was a weird feeling.”

“My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time,” Halsey continued. “I uphold myself to honesty to the point of oversharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it.”

After admitting exercise isn’t their top priority right now since they are “too tired and too busy playing with my darling son,” Halsey admitted there was a lot of effort into her look on Saturday night.

“With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job,” they said. “I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

Halsey, who served as musical guest during the Kim Kardashian-hosted episode, even made a cameo appearance as Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner. Watch the hilarious sketch below: