Jill Duggar is opening up about her recent miscarriage.

In an Instagram post and emotional blog post titled, “Happiness Turns Into Heartbreak”, the former “19 Kids And Counting” star detailed her brief pregnancy, including the moment she told her husband, Derick Dillard, that they were expecting their third child.

“We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled!” Duggar wrote in the post. “However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

“It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them,” she explained of sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. “They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born.”

While it was too early to learn of the baby’s sex, Duggar and Dillard named their unborn baby something that “encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard. We love and miss you, River Bliss!”

“Here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” they added, revealing they chose Bliss for a middle name “because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”

Read more from Duggar and Dillard at dillardfamily.com.