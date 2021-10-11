Natalie Morales is officially a co-host of Global’s “The Talk”.

On Monday, the former NBC journalist and “Today” show host joined her new co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell for the first time since last week’s announcement.

After starring in a “CSI”, “Bond” and “Squid Game” parody, Morales joined “the cool kids table.”

“It’s like first day at school, I’m the new kid at school, and I’m like, I don’t know who to hang out with,” Morales said on Monday’s episode. “This is amazing. But I’m hanging out with the coolest kids up here. You guys, you have just been amazing from day that this was announced. And I’ve never done this before a studio audience, this energy is unreal.”

O’Connell joined in and teased, “Everyone, let’s welcome you to the cool kids table.”

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021

On her intro video spoof, Morales said, “I loved shooting that and hats off the whole crew here who shot that with us last week, really unbelievable. They made it so easy for us. And thank goodness Akbar there with the save at the end.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.