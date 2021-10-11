Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Call it, ‘revenge of the bro.’

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, wants a chance to get back at his friend Pete Davidson, 27, for his impersonation of the rocker last weekend on “Saturday Night Live.”

RELATED: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Open Up About Falling In Love: ‘I Did Not Anticipate Walking Right Into My Soulmate’

On Monday, Kelly quote-tweeted a clip of Davidson playing him alongside SNL cast-member Chloe Fineman, who played MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, writing, “i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete.”

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021

Davidson played Kelly as part of a sketch where guest host Kim Kardashian West played her sister Kourtney Kardashian on a fictional show called, “The People’s Kourt.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Told Machine Gun Kelly ‘You’re A F**king Moron’ As Pair Fell Off ‘SNL’ Stage, Gets A Surprise From Jon Stewart On ‘The Tonight Show’

Davidson first met MGK on “Wild ‘N Out” and later starred alongside the rockstar in the Mötley Crüe biopic, “The Dirt.” On Saturday, he played his pal in a sketch titled, “Kourt’s Kourt.”

Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker are friends with MGK and Fox.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner made cameos in the bit and SNL‘s Melissa Villaseñor joined musical guest Halsey as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, respectively.