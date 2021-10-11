Jesy Nelson is again speaking about the accusations of blackfishing leveled against her after the release of her new music video, “Boyz” with Nicki Minaj.

Nelson, 30, discussed the allegations during an Instagram Live with Minaj, 38, on Monday.

“I personally want to say that my intention was never ever to offend people of color with this video and my song,” the former Little Mix member said, per People. “Growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to. These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ’90s R&B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just want to celebrate that era of music is what I love.”

Nelson was particularly criticized for appearing overly tan in the music video for “Boyz.” Detractors also pointed to lyrics in the song such as “so hood, so good, so damn taboo” and “tattoos and them gold teeth” as questionable.

“My intention was never, ever, ever want to offend anyone and genuinely it actually does really hurt me that may have offended people and actually, like, hurt people’s feelings just by genuinely celebrating something that I love,” she added.

So jesy keep saying she never meant to offend anyone but she doesn't stop doing the offensive thing pic.twitter.com/yxlEv59EWI — HAILEY MIX 🌷🌼 (@haileythings23) October 11, 2021

Nelson denied that she had a “fake tan” for the music video, saying, “I’m just really lucky as a white girl that when I’m in the sun, I tan so dark.”

She continued, “So many people have said to me before like Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] in [Little Mix] has said, ‘You sure you’re like not mixed-race because you’ve got darker than me in the sun.”

Minaj, meanwhile, took shots at Nelson’s former bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, addressing alleged screenshots that purport to show Pinnock calling Nelson a “blackfish” in a DM conversation.

Nicki Minaj addresses Little Mix's Leigh-Anne after leaked screenshots allegedly show her criticizing Jesy Nelson for "Blackfishing": "If you want a solo career baby just say that… If that's how you felt, why were you kiki'ing with her & being in videos with her for 10 years…" pic.twitter.com/uyyLeyu0SJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2021

“Take them text messages and shove it up your f—ing ass,” Minaj said. “Let [Jesy] enjoy this time. If you was in this group and haven’t talked about this s— for 10 years… If you want a solo career baby girl just say that… If that’s how you felt, why were you kiki’ing with her and being in videos with her for 10 years.”

All of Nelson’s former Little Mix band-members recently unfollowed her on Instagram, though they have not spoken publicly about the blackfishing allegations.