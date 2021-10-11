Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

JoJo Siwa is giving Disney Week on “Dancing with the Stars” her own charming spin.

The YouTube star, 18, stunned when she took the ballroom floor Monday night as Cinderella’s Prince Charming to dance the Viennese Waltz with her partner Jenna Johnson. Siwa’s song of choice? “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from the 1950 animated movie.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Shares How She Relates To Britney Spears On ‘DWTS’

For the first night of Disney Week (dubbed Heroes Night), Siwa wore her hair pulled back in a tight bun and dressed in a glittering recreation of Prince Charming’s dashing suit in the Disney flick.

“It was beautifully danced. Your footwork was fantastic and I loved watching you dance,” judge Len Goodman told Siwa. “You were so clean, so elegant, it was a breath of fresh air,” fellow judge Derek Hough added.

Siwa earned her first ‘9s’ of the season, scoring 35 out of a possible 40 points.

Siwa’s turn on “DWTS” has already made history as she is the first contestant to dance with a professional dancer of the same gender.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Makes History With Quickstep On ‘DWTS’

Siwa’s Disney dance also took place on National Coming Out Day in the U.S. Siwa came out as gay in January.

Siwa and Johnson will return on Tuesday for Villains Night.