Ariana Grande is learning just how heartwrenching being a judge on “The Voice” really is.

The “Positions” singer, 28, broke down on Monday night’s episode as she struggled to pick the winner of her very first battle round. Grande’s contestants Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae squared off in a powerhouse rendition of “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand that left all the judges’ jaws on the floor.

“I don’t want to get too emotional. I adore you both so much. You’re both so consistently phenomenal,” Grande said, her voice trembling.

“There’s nothing that either of you can’t sing, and I feel so privileged to work with you, and to have spent this time with you both […] I’m just so proud of you both.”

Speaking about the track they performed, Grande added, “This song means a lot to me. Me and my mom would sing it together in the car all the time.”

But when the time came for Grande to choose a winner, she struggled. “Oh God I hate this so much,” she said as her voice cracked.

Fellow judge Kelly Clarkson was moved just listening to Grande talk about the two singers. “How your voice breaks when you cry is like, what in the hell?! Just stop!” the singer said. “I literally talked to my therapist about this,” Grande replied.

When forced to make her choice, Grande crowned Katie the winner of the battle. “I think it was just a matter of emotion,” she explained. “Every time Katie opened her mouth, I got goosebumps.”

But Ari wasn’t done as she quickly swooped in to save Bella, surprising the judges. Grande then stood up to make it clear she would not allow any of them to steal Bella away from her team. “We can’t steal now! You were crying!” Clarkson said, laughing.