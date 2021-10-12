Disney Week is letting the “Dancing With the Stars” contestants live out their childhood fantasies.

On Monday’s new episode, WWE star The Miz took to the stage with dance partner Whitney Carson to perform the Quickstep to the “Aladdin” classic “Friend Like Me”.

The duo then transitioned into an Argentine tango set to the song “Be Prepared”, sung by Chiwetel Ejiofor from the 2019 live-action remake.

You ain’t never had a friend like me! Tonight is #DisneyNight on @DancingABC Vote for me by texting Miz to 21523 during the show 8/7c up to 10 times and I will grant you 3 wishes. pic.twitter.com/YGtFmDDISF — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 11, 2021

Ahead of the episode, The Miz shared a video of how he got into the blue makeup to play the Genie in the performance.

Bruno Tonioli praise the routine, calling the wrestler “the genie of the ballroom.”

“You’re really honing your energy in to match the specifics of each dance,” Carrie Ann Inaba added. “You are so much fun to watch. Well done!”

When it came time for scoring, The Miz and Carson got three 8s and one 7 for a total of 31 out of 40.