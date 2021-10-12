Click to share this via email

The PDA was too much for the judges.

On Monday’s Disney Week episode of “Dancing With The Stars”, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got into character as Snow White and the Prince from the classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” for a very romantic waltz.

The real-life couple opened their dance to “Someday My Prince Will Come” by recreating true love’s kiss from the end of the film.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess – Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

The judges, though, were less than impressed.

Len Goodman complained about the “kissing and cuddling and messing about,” adding, “I wanted to see a much more traditional waltz.”

“Sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache,” Bruno Tonioli agreed.

In the end, the pair received 25 out of 40 points.