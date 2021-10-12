Dwayne Johnson knows who he is and where he stands.

This month, the “Red Notice” star is on the cover of Vanity Fair, and in the issue he talks about everything from politics to his feud with Vin Diesel and his testy relationship with his late father.

Despite polling showing that Americans would have some real enthusiasm if the Rock ran for president, the actor demurs.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” he says. “I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f**king American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

Johnson has also been the subject of much rumour mongering and speculation surrounding his difficult relationship with “Fast Five” co-star Vin Diesel.

The feud was seemingly confirmed when Johnson shared and then deleted a post on Instagram that read, “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right.”

He closed things out with the hashtag “#ZeroToleranceForCandyA**es.”

Looking back on that post, Johnson says, “Nothing specific happened, just the same old s**t. It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public. They don’t need to know that.”

Eventually, the two actors hashed things out, and Johnson says, “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

Dwayne Johnson – Photo: Mark Seliger/Vanity Fair

Another difficult relationship in the Rock’s life was the one he had with his father, the Canadian pro-wrestler Rocky Johnson, who passed away in 2020.

In 2019, Rocky published a memoir, which set off an argument between him and his son over a foreword in the book claiming to be written by his son.

The only problem was, Johnson never actually wrote it.

“I was like, am I f**king crazy?” he says. “Did I write this? When did this happen? Again, I was so upset.”

The two fought about it over the phone in December 2019; that tragically would be their last conversation.

“We had some good times,” Johnson says. “We had some rough times. We had some fighting times. And my dad always knew that there were parts of his life that were f**ked up. And the good stuff is what will always be in the forefront of my mind, because I recognize that in our complicated testosterone-driven relationship, some of the best parts of me that I’ve been fortunate to share with the world I get from him. The resilience, the work ethic, the ‘No one’s gonna give it to you, so you got to get your a** out there and work it, earn respect’ type of credo, I get from him. And I will always carry that with me.”