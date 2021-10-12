As the world becomes a more progressive space, people should be more welcoming of extraterrestrials, says Demi Lovato.

Lovato, 29, is promoting their new Peacock special “Unidentified”, in which the multi-talented singer seeks to uncover the truth about UFOs.

RELATED: Demi Lovato And Andy Lassner Head Into Haunted Mansion

“I think the ones that bother me are that they’re harmful or that they’ll come and take over the planet,” Lovato told Pedestrian.tv. “I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now.

“But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”

Lovato said it’s all a part of being a more open-minded society.

RELATED: Demi Lovato & Adam Lambert Cover ‘Mad World’ At Global Citizen Live

“I think that the world is becoming a more open place,” they shared. “Slowly, but surely, I think that we’re making progress. And we’re slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is progress!”

“Unidentified with Demi Lovato” premiered on Sept. 30 on Peacock.